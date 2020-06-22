Volunteer planting days for Little Bonne Femme bioretention basins are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday south of Columbia near Highway 63.

The planting will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a half-hour break at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday and from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Volunteers will receive the official location after signing up for the event, according to a Boone County Resource Management news release. A maximum of ten volunteers will be allowed per group and social distancing measures will be taken.

Bioretention basins are used to treat stormwater runoff. Planting vegetation will help improve the waterway by slowing down and cleaning the runoff, the release reads.

To volunteer or for more information residents can call Resource Management at 573-886-4330 or email stormwater@boonecountymo.org.