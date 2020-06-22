A St. Louis woman was injured Saturday afternoon when the vessel she was riding in experienced rough waters and caused her to become airborne, impacting the vessel.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that the incident took place on the 18.2-mile marker of the Osage Arm. Lucy Krejci, 22, of St. Louis was moderately injured and transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The northbound 1991 Regal she was traveling in was not damaged and was driven from the scene by Ryan Feltar, 24, of Columbia. Neither Feltar or Krejci were reported to be wearing safety devices.