Press Release:

"I'm pleased to announce the conclusion of a long investigation resulting in the seizure of 5.5 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana, and marijuana edibles. These drugs were enroute to Miller County to be sold and distributed with an approximate street value of $300,000.00. This investigation involved multiple agency's that assisted my office, Mid-Missouri DTF, Mustang DTF, Lake Area DTF, Eldon P.D., and Lake Ozark P.D. I would also like to thank the Callaway County Sheriff's office and K9, Frieger for their assistance stopping the vehicle for us. Andrea K. Owens (42) of Lake Ozark is currently being held at the Callaway County jail with a no bond warrant for Trafficking Drugs 2nd, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana & Operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license 1st offense. As the Sheriff of Miller County, I will continue to work with surrounding agencies to keep this poison out of our county and out of the hands of our children.

Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire"