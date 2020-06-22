



Little Dixie Regional Libraries, which serves Randolph and Monroe counties, recently started its annual summer reading program for families, teens and adults.

The program will be held virtually this year under the theme "Imagine Your Story." Registration is now open. Children, teens and adults participating in the program are encouraged to use the library’s online system to record the number of books and minutes read to earn prizes.

Patrons can check the library's Facebook page for up-to-date information on summer reading as well as the library’s other programs and events planned for children, teens, and adults throughout the summer.

New videos are uploaded each week with tutorials on crafts that compliment the ’take-and-make kits’ available at each branch. Videos also are loaded for teens retelling myths, often accompanied by crafts that complement the tale. Caregivers are included with videos about new library resources and services, information about book genres related to the summer reading theme and information about Beanstack, the virtual summer reading platform.

A schedule of upcoming videos is uploaded to the banner of the library's Facebook page each week. All videos are available on the library's Youtube page once they have premiered on Facebook. The program runs nine weeks and will continue throughout the summer.

"This year, we've focused on making summer reading an experience the whole family can share in," Young Adult and Adult Services Librarian Taylor Bequette said. "Several of the badges can be earned by the entire family, not just the kids. It's a great way to spend quality time together, and earn prizes for doing so!"

Within 15 days, more than 200 people had signed up for the program and readers logged more than 10,000 minutes of reading, library Director Rachael Grime said.

Little Dixie Regional Libraries recently added the Dial-A-Story feature, which allows patrons to call 660-353-6699 and listen to several pre-recorded children's stories each month.

"Library staff have really reimagined this summer's reading program. We've worked to reach out to our community and bring our services to them," Children’s Librarian Katie Long said. "From the Summer Reading Challenge going virtual to the Dial-a-Story service, and the late-night radio shows on Facebook, we are always looking to improve our services and adapt to the needs of the community."

Curbside pickup continues at the Moberly Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.