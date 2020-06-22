A group of locals residents met at the Camden County Courthouse lawn Saturday to rally behind local law enforcement.

A group of locals residents met at the Camden County Courthouse lawn Saturday to rally behind local law enforcement. The group held signs with sayings such as "Support our police" and "Back the Blue".

Dan Ousley, who helped organize the rally, says that the group felt that law enforcement was currently under some scrutiny and they wanted to show support and love for the men and women in uniform.

"We just want to support law enforcement in general and show them that we appreciate them," Ousley said.

The rally was held Saturday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.