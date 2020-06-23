Governor Mike Parson announced six appointments to various boards and commissions and filled one county office vacancy, two of which were from the lake area.

Jennifer Blair Dowdney, of Osage Beach, was appointed to the Tourism Commission.

Ms. Dowdney is a lifelong native of the Lake of the Ozarks and has served as owner and operator of Blair & Co. Confectionary since 2007. Blair & Co. is a third generation, 61-year-old candy, gift, and lake living store at the Lake of the Ozarks. Ms. Dowdney is responsible for community outreach and all adverting needs for Blair & Co. as well as her family’s several businesses in the Osage Beach Shopping Village. Ms. Dowdney holds a Bachelor of Arts in marketing and graphic design from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Michael Henze, of Osage Beach, was appointed to the Health and Educational Facilities Authority of the State of Missouri.

Mr. Henze served as the CEO of Lake Regional Health System from 1990 until his his retirement in 2017. Under his leadership, Lake Regional Health System won the Missouri Quality Award in both 2003 and 2010, which is given in recognition for distinction in quality leadership. Mr. Henze also previously served as the President of Lake Regional Medical Management. He has received the Missouri Hospital Association’s Visionary Leadership Award and Distinguished Service Award. Mr. Henze served on the Missouri Hospital Association Board from 1997-2014, serving as Chairman in 2007.

He has also been active within several other professional organizations, including the Healthcare Services Association Board, Missouri Hospital Plan and Medical Liability Alliance, and American Hospital Association. Mr. Henze holds a bachelor’s degree in business and economics from Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Central Arkansas.

The other four included: Gary Hill, of Holts Summit, appointed to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, Sheriff Dave Marshak, of Festus, appointed to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission.Jeanette Prenger, of Kansas City, appointed to the Tourism Commission and Todd P. Smith, of Sedalia, appointed to the State Board of Mediation.