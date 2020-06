Camden County Health Department has confirmed 56 total COVID-19 cases, 13 of which are active investigations and one is hospitalized. There have been no additional deaths.

Press Release:

Camden County Health Department has confirmed 56 total COVID-19 cases, 13 of which are active investigations and one is hospitalized. There have been no additional deaths.

The county has a good supply of hand sanitizer and masks, both cloth and paper, available at no charge if anyone wants to get some.