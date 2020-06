A Lake Ozark man received serious injuries after crashing on US 54 Friday night.

Brandon C. Thompson, 29, was driving his 2012 Suzuki GSXR 1000 on US 54 near Rt. Y. Reports states that Thompson was driving too fast for the conditions and failed to negotiate a left bend, causing him to travel off the roadway and overturn.

Thompson was transported by MU Air to University Hospital. He was wearing a safety device.