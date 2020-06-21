A two-vehicle collision resulted in multiple injured passengers Saturday afternoon.

Rankan G. Penfield, 24, was driving his 2012 Jeep Compass northbound on Route KK. He failed to yield to Roy L. Carroll, 65, driving a 2006 Dodge Dakota, with Kenneth C. Jones, 35, in the passenger seat. Penfield began to make a left turn into a private drive and struck Carroll head-on.

Penfield was not injured, though Carroll was transported to Lake Regional with serious injuries and Jones was transported to Lake Regional with moderate injuries.

Carroll and Penfield were wearing safety devices at the time of the crash, Jones was not.