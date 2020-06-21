On Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:29 pm., the Camdenton Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of Caulfield Avenue, where it was reported a 12-year-old child sustained a serious leg injury after being struck by a vehicle.

Press Release:

"On Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:29 pm., the Camdenton Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of Caulfield Avenue, where it was reported a 12-year-old child sustained a serious leg injury after being struck by a vehicle.

Upon the arrival, Officers located the 12-year-old child laying in a driveway of a residence, between a 2004 Champaign colored Toyota SUV and a black 2005 Chrysler passenger car. The Officers immediately rendered first aid to the 12-year-old child, until the Mid-County Fire Department and Mercy Ambulance arrived on the scene. The 12-year-old child was stabilized for transport and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Ambulance.

Officers identified a witness who stated the Toyota SUV was traveling East on Caulfield Avenue, being driven by 30-year-old Seleste Renee Haynes of Camdenton. The witness stated Seleste Renee Haynes had an 11-year-old child on her lap as they pulled into the driveway. The Toyota accelerated, striking the 12-year-old child, who was standing behind the parked Chrysler passenger car, briefly pinning him between the two (2) vehicles.

Seleste Renee Haynes was taken into custody at the scene and is currently being held in the Camden County Detention Facility on $25,000.00 Bond on the charges of Assault 2nd Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child 2nd Degree.

Officers later learned the 12-year-old child was in stable condition and had been transported by Helicopter to a Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. for further treatment."