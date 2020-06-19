A Hallsville man died Thursday on Highway 63 south of Moberly when he was ejected from his pickup truck during an accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Glenn Foster, 49, was driving north on the highway about six miles from Moberly in 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when he sideswiped a 2017 Silverado driven by Cindy Carroll, 60, of Clarence, as he tried to pass. His pickup ran off the west side of the northbound lanes and overturned, ejecting Foster.

Foster was pronounced dead at the scene by assistant Randolph County Coroner Jeremy Saunders.

Carroll was uninjured.