Abundant Life Church, in Blue Springs and Lee’s Summit, is partnering with 38 local non-profit organizations for the 4th Annual LoveKC event on Saturday. More than 1,000 members of Abundant Life Church will work on over 50 service projects including the following:

• Helping the city of Blue Springs Parks by painting flowers at the entrances of many city parks, picking up sticks and trash at local golf courses and planting flowers in the community garden.

• Assisting a Habitat for Humanity ReStore by organizing, landscaping and cleaning.

• Helping the Urban Christian Academy move from their existing building to their new home.

For further information, call Rachael Branson at 816-607-5832.

– Examiner staff