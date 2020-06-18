The Miller County Health Center has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Miller County.

The Miller County Health Center has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Miller County. The cases are not linked epidemiologically to one another. Both individuals are isolating in their homes. The Miller County Health Center shall investigate thoroughly, notify all close contacts to be placed on quarantine, monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms, and discuss testing options. No other information will be provided about the patient or investigation. Of the nine reported cases to date, four have recovered, five are currently active.

As Missouri opens up, it remains very important that each and every one of us continue to practice preventative measures to help keep the spread of communicable diseases to a minimum. These measures, include: social distancing, proper hand-washing, no touching of the face, cleaning frequently used surfaces, avoid sick people, and respecting the Governor’s orders and/or guidance. Masks are still recommended for use when distancing is not an option. Guidance for a variety of businesses and activities can be found at millercountyhealth.com.

The Miller County Health Center has taken and will continue to take the necessary precautions to keep our community safe. We will continue to diligently monitor for COVID-19 cases and aggressively perform contact tracing as recommended by Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. We strongly encourage, if you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your healthcare provider before seeking care or call the toll-free hotline at 877- 435-8411. Every healthcare provider in Miller County offers the COVID-19 test. Currently, Central Ozarks Medical Center is offering FREE drive through community testing without the need for a doctor’s order or symptoms. This service is available from 5-7 pm at their Osage Beach clinic on Tuesdays, Richland on Wednesdays, and Camdenton on Thursdays. (centralozarks.org)

For the most up to date information, like Miller County Health Center on Facebook @millercountyhealth.