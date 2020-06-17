An Iberia man received minor injuries after crashing into a tree on Route TT Tuesday evening.

Adam W. Ray, 22, was driving a 1998 International 9100 downhill heading towards a curve. The momentum of the loaded trailer attached to the vehicle caused the vehicle and trailer to jackknife and travel off the right side of the roadway and into a tree.

Ray was wearing a safety device and only received minor injuries. The International received extensive damage.