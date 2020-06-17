The Morgan County Health Center has confirmed its eleventh and twelfth positive cases of COVID-19 in Morgan County.

The patient’s identity will remain confidential; therefore, we will not be releasing any personal information about this case. This case is travel related. Morgan County, MO- The Morgan County Health Center has confirmed its twelfth positive case of COVID-19 in Morgan County. The patient’s identity will remain confidential; therefore, we will not be releasing any personal information about this case. The case is not travel related.

The Morgan County Health Center has notified each individual and is currently working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to conduct an investigation in an effort to identify any individual that may have come in close contact with the positive individuals to monitor them for symptoms and assist in the containment of the virus. If you are identified as a potentially exposed person, you will be contacted by the Morgan County Health Center. The Morgan County Health Center continues to urge the public to stay diligent in taking appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions. If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411.