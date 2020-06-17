An Iberia man was injured Tuesday afternoon after his work equipment overturned on a private property near Horseshoe Bend Parkway.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Dusty Russell, 35, of Iberia was cutting brush on an embankment when his 2020 Caterpillar Model 299E3 lost traction and began skidding sideways down a hill before overturning. The incident took place at Duckhead Road, 70 feet north of Horseshoe Bend Parkway. Russell, who was wearing a safety device, was reported to have moderate injuries and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Lake Ozark EMS.

The equipment Russell was operating had extensive damage and was secured on the scene.