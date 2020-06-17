Camden, Miller and Morgan County Health Departments are investigating a cluster of Covid 19 cases involving a group of friends and co-workers at several Lake area businesses during the timeframe of June 7-15.

Press Release: "Camden, Miller and Morgan County Health Departments are investigating a cluster of Covid 19 cases involving a group of friends and co-workers at several Lake area businesses during the timeframe of June 7-15. Camden has 6 cases, Miller has 2, and Morgan has 1 case associated with this cluster. All cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home until they meet CDC criteria for release. None are hospitalized. Close contacts have been identified and instructed to quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Due to the high number of contacts and businesses involved, there is likelihood of more cases developing as this investigation continues. There does not appear to be any link to these cases and the Memorial Day activities. Please monitor yourself and your family for signs and symptoms of Covid-19. If you develop anything suspicious, please stay home and contact your medical provider to arrange testing. All Health Care Providers in the 3 county area have testing available. Symptoms of Covid-19 are: Fever, Chills, Dry Cough, Shortness of Breath, Headache, Loss of Sense of Taste or Smell, Fatigue, Muscle Aches, Nausea, Vomiting, Diarrhea. Incubation period is 2-14 days. Currently there are no State restrictions for travel or activity other than recommendations for Social Distancing as much as possible and using masks if one chooses to do so. It is up to each individual to make a personal decision on whether or not to visit a particular event or business based on what is best for themselves Due to the high volume of visitors to the Lake area this time of year, the potential for contact to a person who has Covid and doesn't know it yet will continue after this particular cluster of events has passed. Everyone needs to make a personal decision as to where they go and what they do based on what is best for themselves and their families. If you don't feel safe going to a particular business or event, please don't go."