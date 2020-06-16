A Lohman, Missouri man was injured Tuesday afternoon when his motorcycle overturned on Highway AA in Miller County.

A Lohman, Missouri man was injured Tuesday afternoon when his motorcycle overturned on Highway AA in Miller County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that David Graham, 70, received minor injuries when the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, skidding to a stop about 913 feet north of Old Bass Road. Graham was transported to Capital Region Medical Center by Miller County Ambulance.

The Victory Boardwalk motorcycle was reported to have moderate damage and was towed from the scene.