A total of four people were injured in a boating collision on the Osage Arm of Lake of the Ozarks Monday night after the vessel struck a wave break.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol states the incident occurred at 10:25 p.m. at the 13.5-mile marker of the Osage Arm with the boat heading west. Peter Decker of Colorado Springs, Colo., 26, was charged with operating a motor boat in a careless and imprudent manner and boating while intoxicated. He was released for medical treatment as he and three other occupants from Colorado Springs were injured and transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Lake Ozark EMS.

Haley Gray, 25, and Jordan Patton, also 25, were reported to have moderate injuries along with Decker. Shane Sheets, whose age was not provided, was reported to have serious injuries. Nobody was reported to be wearing any safety devices.

The 2009 Epic was listed as having moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Lake Tow.