The Community Services League will distribute free food beginning at 11 a.m. today. The distribution will occur at the Community of Christ Auditorium parking lot.

People in need of food should drive through the area and boxes of food will be handed to them by volunteers. This week the boxes will include potatoes, carrots, lettuce, onions and dairy products.

The auditorium will be the site of weekly food distributions through August.

For further information, call Lynn Rose at 816-912-4489 at the Community Services League.