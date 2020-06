Local resident reports indicate that a fire has broken out at Emerald Bay condos. Resident Jeffery Pyle says building 278 was seen aflame. He says neighbors witnessed a resident lighting a grill on a balcony that exploded. These reports are not confirmed.

Pyle says that, as of 8:02, firetrucks we're beginning to leave the scene in the flame had been controlled.

More info will be released as it is received.