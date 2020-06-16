The annual White Party and Aquapalooza at Dog Days Bar and Grill has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, Dog Days owner Mark Barrett made the announcement.

The annual White Party and Aquapalooza at Dog Days Bar and Grill has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, Dog Days owner Mark Barrett made the announcement. Canine Cannonball had previously been cancelled and White Party had been scheduled for next week. Aquapalooza was scheduled for July 18.

"This is a rough one. Unfortunately we are cancelling two of our favorite events, the White Party and Aquapalooza," the Facebook post from Barrett stated. "I sincerely apologize to my friends and customers who have made plans regarding these events."