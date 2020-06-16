Miller and Morgan Counties continue to see a slow upward trend in COVID-19 cases.

Miller County is reporting two new cases confirmed on June 13. The new cases bring the total of positive COVID-19 cases to seven in Miller County. The last case was confirmed on June 9.

According to a post on the health department’s Facebook page, the two most recent cases are not linked epidemiologically to one another. Both individuals are isolating in their homes. The Miller County Health Center is conducting a thorough investigation, contacting close contacts to be placed on quarantine, monitoring for fever and respiratory symptoms, and discussing testing options. No other information will be provided about the patients or investigations.

Meanwhile, the Morgan County Health Center has confirmed its 10th positive case of COVID-19 in Morgan County in a press release on Tuesday. The patient’s identity will remain confidential; therefore, no personal information will be released about this case. The case is not travel related.

The Morgan County Health Center has notified this individual and is currently working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to conduct an investigation in an effort to identify any individual that may have come in close contact with the positive individual to monitor them for symptoms and assist in the containment of the virus. If you are identified as a potentially exposed person, you will be contacted by the Morgan County Health Center.

The Morgan County Health Center urges the public to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions. If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411.

As Missouri opens up, health departments in the Lake area are reminding residents and visitors to continue to practice prevention measures to help keep the spread of COVID-19 to a minimum. These measures include: social distancing, proper hand-washing, no touching of the face, cleaning frequently used surfaces and avoid sick people.