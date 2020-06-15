The Rolla Board of Public Works will hold a public hearing for Rolla Municipal Utilities' proposed Fiscal 2021 budget.

The board invites the community to provide input during the board’s regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, in the Tucker Professional Center Board Room, located at 101 W. 10th St. A handicap entrance is located at 103 W. 10th St.

The proposed budget includes operating revenues of $30.1 million, operating expenses of $29.3 million and a capital improvement budget of $6 million, according to General Manager Rodney Bourne.

The Rolla Board of Public Works pre-approved a water rate increase of $0.45/Tgal in 2019, which will be effective with Oct. 1 billings. These additional funds support long term water infrastructure improvements, according to Bourne.

If approved by the board at their July meeting, the budget and rate changes will then be presented to the Rolla City Council in August for comment and implemented beginning with Oct. 1. billings.

The proposed budget and rate changes are available for review at the Rolla Municipal Utilities Business Office, located at 102 W. 9th St. or online at www.rollamunicipalutilities.org.