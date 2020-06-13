A man who fled Columbia police while shouting "shoot me" was taken for psychiatric evaluation after threatening several people downtown with a large knife, according to a city news release.

Police responded about 8:25 p.m. to reports that a man with a 9-inch knife was threatening crowds of people near La Siesta restaurant, 33 N. Ninth St. The suspect fled when officers approached.

The pursuit ended in the 800 block of East Broadway, where the suspect dropped the knife but continued to resist until officers displayed their tasers and forced the man to the ground.

Gabriel Falls, 28, will be booked into the Boone County Jail on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, assault on a law enforcement officer, property damage and resisting arrest, the release stated.