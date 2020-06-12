The “Ask the Agent” column will give readers a chance to communicate directly with local agents and ask general conservation and regulation questions. Readers can submit their questions to the Lake Sun and local agents will respond in the next column.

There will be a new way for readers to engage in conservation conversation.

The Lake Sun will be partnering with local conservation agents in the Lake area to bring you a column that will allow you, the reader, to actively engage in conservation issues.

The “Ask the Agent” column will give readers a chance to communicate directly with local agents and ask general conservation and regulation questions. Readers can submit their questions to the Lake Sun and local agents will respond in the next column.

“We look forward to this new addition and hope to generate discussions about conservation topics for the Lake area and throughout the state of Missouri,” Camden County Conservation Agent Tyler Brown said.

Readers can submit their questions to Lake Sun Sports Editor Michael Losch at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or call the office at 573-346-2132.