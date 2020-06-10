The female was brought to the facility for outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Correctional staff had located four plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine on the female subject while intaking her into the jail.

On 06/06/20 deputies responded to the Camden County Jail reference an inmate bringing in contraband into the jail. The female was brought to the facility for outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Correctional staff had located four plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine on the female subject while intaking her into the jail. As a result, the female was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Jennifer M Busby age 33 of Bucyrus, Mo was charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance and given a surety bond of $5000.00. Busby later bonded on all the charges and warrants.