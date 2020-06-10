Sarting Wednesday, June 10, eastbound Route 54 traffic will begin using the bypass in order for crews to construct two new bridges on Route 54.

Sarting Wednesday, June 10, eastbound Route 54 traffic will begin using the bypass in order for crews to construct two new bridges on Route 54. Once the eastbound bypass has been established and open to traffic, crews will create a temporary bypass for westbound Route 54 traffic to use.

The speed limit will be lowered to 35 mph for eastbound and westbound traffic through the bypass. Motorists are asked to avoid distractions, watch for crews and obey all posted traffic signs in work zones. MoDOT says they appreciate the patience of motorists while this work takes place.

This project also includes the construction of three new roundabouts near the interchange. Crews will also complete grading and paving to incorporate the intersections of Route 54, Business Route 54, Miller County Route W and Osage Hills Road into the interchange. For more information or to see the latest updates on this project, visit modot.org/miller54interchange.

The full project is expected to be completed by December 2021.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/Miller54Interchange. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.