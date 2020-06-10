An unnamed minor from Montreal was injured Tuesday afternoon in an accident at Midway Drive, approximately 184 feet north of Oak Valley Drive in Camden County.

An unnamed minor from Montreal was injured Tuesday afternoon in an accident at Midway Drive, approximately 184 feet north of Oak Valley Drive in Camden County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that the accident occured when the unnamed 16-year-old driver failed to negotiate a curve heading northbound, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a driveway embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver was transported by private conveyance to Lake Regional Hospital to treat minor injuries.

The Chevrolet Cavalier involved was listed as having extensive damage and was towed from the scene.