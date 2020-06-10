While in custody, the arrested subject became extremely belligerent and ripped internal wiring from within the patrol unit.

On 06/08/20 Camden County Deputies made a traffic stop on a driver at Water’s Edge Drive. As a result of the traffic stop, the subject was placed under arrest for probable cause of driving while intoxicated. While in custody, the arrested subject became extremely belligerent and ripped internal wiring from within the patrol unit. While the subject was transported to the jail, he continued to be belligerent. He caused further damage to the patrol unit and began blowing snot at officers. He was released to the jail without further incident.

Jacob A Dilley age 41 of Independence, Mo was charged with the following:

Felony Property Damage 1st degree

2 x counts of Assault

Driving While Intoxicated

Resisting Arrest

Speed

Dilley later bonded out on a $50,000.00 Surety bond pending his July court date.