To Our Community:

Throughout Lake Regional’s COVID-19 response, we’ve found it helpful to mark the milestones. We remain vigilant about protecting vulnerable patients and mitigating the risk of resurgence, but we believe these signs of progress are worth sharing.

June 9 was an encouraging day. For the first time since March, we were able to welcome one visitor for each patient receiving care at our hospital. Although necessary, it has been difficult for our patients and their loved ones to be separated during emergencies and illnesses. We are thankful that our current situation meets the CDC’s guidelines for careful reopening, and we can again safely welcome this patient support. See details at lakeregional.com/visitors.

Another encouraging day was May 5, when our last patient hospitalized with COVID-19, Chief Master Sergeant John Flaugher, left our hospital. Chief Flaugher had spent 39 days in our Intensive Care Unit, and today, he is home and recovering well. You can watch his story in our “Videos from the Front Lines” series at lakeregional.com/covid-19.

Although Chief Flaugher was our last patient hospitalized with COVID-19, we understand that you might still feel uneasy about visiting a clinic or hospital right now. So we are doing all we need to do to make sure that when you come to Lake Regional, you are safe and protected. This includes screening everyone who enters our facilities, requiring masks, cleaning thoroughly and often, and social distancing.

In addition, all seven Lake Regional primary care clinics now offer virtual visits. Because we were already working toward this service, we were able to go from our first virtual visit in March to thousands by the end of May. Learn more and see what patients are saying about this new service at lakeregional.com/virtualvisit.

Our team wants you to know that we are here, ready to care for you. Thank you for depending on us.

Our Commitment Runs Deep,

Dane W. Henry, FACHE

Chief Executive Officer

Lake Regional Health System