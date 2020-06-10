AMES TOOLS GRANT was received by Lake Bloomers Garden Club for future use with Blooming Lakers youth garden club. The Hurricane Deck Elementary group meets the first Friday of the month during the school year for an educational program and craft related project.

AMES TOOLS partners with National Garden Clubs of America offering grants for projects that are beneficial to educating and maintaining gardens in public areas. This year over one hundred applications were submitted.

The one hundred and seventy dollar award consisted of youth size rakes, shovels, trowels, hoes, cultivators, a garden cart, just to mention a few items.

Activities with the students will take place in the Butterfly Garden that was established last year at the school by Lake Bloomers. The club received an AMES TOOLS GRANT in 2018 for adult size tools for use in two public gardens at Laurie Knoll/ Care Center in Laurie Mo. All these items have been helpful as committees make weekly maintenance visits.

With the crisis our country has been facing this year, work has still been taking place by committee chairs to Keep Missouri Blooming