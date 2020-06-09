As Tropical Depression Cristobal moves inland, it continues to lose strength. But the storm is still expected to produce high winds and isolated intense rainfall across the state.

As Tropical Depression Cristobal moves inland, it continues to lose strength. But the storm is still expected to produce high winds and isolated intense rainfall across the state.

The Missouri Department of Transportation urges drivers to be aware of rapidly changing weather conditions and to be prepared for flooded roads and the possibility of downed trees and road debris.

“Flash floods can quickly wash away road surfaces and any vehicle attempting to cross them,” said Natalie Roark, state maintenance director. “Floodwaters can be deeper than they appear and can hide such hazards as sharp objects, electrical wires, sewage and chemicals.”

Please, for your own safety and the safety of everyone in your vehicle, take heed of these lifesaving tips:

Don’t drive through flooded areas.

When you see water over the roadway, assume that the roadway below it is either damaged or destroyed.

Turn Around! Don’t Drown!

Steer clear of downed power lines and road debris.

Wipers on, headlights on! It’s the law.

Heavy rain and localized river crests can cause road conditions to change quickly. Keep up to date on roads in your path by consulting MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android mobile devices.