A pair of St. Louis women and a St. Louis man were injured Monday morning when their northbound vehicle overturned on Route AA, half a mile south of Carriage Road in Morgan County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states the incident occured when a Chevrolet Avalanche driven by 66-year-old Gerard Hogenmiller traveled off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected, skidding off the left side and overturning. Maryrose Hogenmiller, 20, and Gail Hogenmiller, 68, were reported to have moderate injuries and Alex Hogenmiller, 26, had minor injuries. All three occupants were transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The vehicle was listed as totaled and was towed from the scene.