The Miller County Health Center has contacted all close contacts and are monitoring for fever and respiratory symptoms and testing options. This new case is not a result of community spread.

The Miller County Health Center has confirmed its fifth case of COVID-19 in Miller County.

The individual is an adult male currently in home isolation. The Miller County Health Center has contacted all close contacts and are monitoring for fever and respiratory symptoms and testing options. This new case is not a result of community spread. No other information will be provided about the patient or investigation.

As Missouri opens up, it remains very important that each and every one of us continue to practice preventative measures to help keep the spread of communicable diseases to a minimum. These measures, include: social distancing, proper hand-washing, no touching of the face, cleaning frequently used surfaces, avoid sick people, and respecting the Governor’s orders and/or guidance. Guidance for a variety of businesses and activities can be found at millercountyhealth.com.

The Miller County Health Center has taken and will continue to take the necessary precautions to keep our community safe. We will continue to diligently monitor for COVID-19 cases and aggressively perform contact tracing as recommended by Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. We strongly encourage, if you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your healthcare provider before seeking care or call the toll-free hotline at 877- 435-8411.

Every healthcare provider in Miller County offers the COVID-19 test. Currently, Central Ozarks Medical Center is offering FREE drive through community testing without the need for a doctor’s order or symptoms. This service is from 5 to 7 p.m. at their Osage Beach clinic on Tuesdays, Richland on Wednesdays, and Camdenton on Thursdays. (centralozarks.org)

For the most up to date information, like Miller County Health Center on Facebook @millercountyhealth.