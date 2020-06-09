Lake Regional Health System has updated its visitor policy. Beginning Tuesday, June 9, all patients receiving care at the hospital, except those in the Skilled Nursing Facility, may now have one visitor.

Lake Regional Health System has updated its visitor policy. Beginning Tuesday, June 9, all patients receiving care at the hospital, except those in the Skilled Nursing Facility, may now have one visitor. This includes patients in the Emergency Department, Outpatient Services, Cancer Center, Wound Healing Center and clinics throughout the hospital.

“We remain committed to the safety of our staff and patients,” said Dane W. Henry, FACHE, chief executive officer of Lake Regional Health System. “Although necessary, it has been difficult on our patients and their loved ones to be separated during emergencies and illnesses. We are pleased that we now can safely bring in one visitor per patient at our hospital.”

Patients and their visitors may expect the following at Lake Regional hospital:

· To help limit the exposure risk, only one person/family representative will be allowed during the patient’s stay (not multiple people in short timeframes).

· Visitors will be screened at entry, just like patients and employees.

· While in the hospital, visitors should stay in patient rooms; they should not sit in waiting rooms or common areas.

· Visitors must wear masks. If they don’t have a mask, Lake Regional will provide one.

The Skilled Nursing Facility is still closed to visitors, per state guidelines. However, the SNF team will continue to arrange window visitations for their patients, when possible. Complete visitor guidelines are available online at lakeregional.com/visitors.