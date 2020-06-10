Though a number of events at the lake saw postponements and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Camdenton City Administrator Jeff Hooker confirmed Tuesday that the Lake of the Ozarks Air Show is still on track for September. At least for now, that is.

The event, currently scheduled for September 12 and 13, will try to keep things in line with other years, with added safety and health features. However, this is assuming that the state will be in a more relaxed health situation, says Hooker. He admits that, while the month of September seems like a safe bet for planning, any number of changes could happen in the world between now and then.

One of the exciting new features of this year’s airshow is the inclusion of the nationally recognized Vietnam War Wall. Hooker says this wall is a moving memorial to fallen Vietnam soldiers that takes years of planning to get access to at any event. The wall will be present at the airport from September 10 to September 14. While exact plans are still in the works, he says that certain area veterans will have their names added to the wall in a ceremony. In tandem, he says the city is also looking at adding a benefit run to support Vietnam veterans.

Hooker says that planning for future city events has become somewhat more clear as the Memorial Day rush of tourism created few new cases of COVID in the area. With schools and businesses also looking at reopening, or having already reopened, he says the city is following much of the same line of thinking.

“We are excited to get kids back in school and getting businesses back and open like normal,” Hooker said.

Further details for the airshow and Vietnam events will continue to be solidified over the coming months, but for now, Hooker is confident that this will be one of the first Camdenton and lake area events not significantly affected by COVID.