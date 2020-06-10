Finally, one of the top events of the season in Lake Ozark is back – Hot Summer Nights Cruise.

Finally, one of the top events of the season in Lake Ozark is back – Hot Summer Nights Cruise.

The first of the season will be held this Friday, June 12, on The Strip, beginning at 5 p.m. Theme this week is “Hot Rods & Little Deuce Coups.”

Opening night of the popular family event, which takes place throughout the summer, fell victim to COVID-19. Hot Summer Nights was scheduled to begin for the season May 8. Because of the one-month delay, HSN will be extended into the fall with the final event Oct. 17.

“Due to COVID-19, we are asking everyone to keep their distance and even wear face masks, too,” a spokesman for the event said. “There will be hand sanitizer posts set up on The Strip. For the first event we will not be bringing in the entertainers for the kids.”

Hundreds of vehicle participants and thousands of spectators come to The Strip for Hot summer Nights cruises. All car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts regardless of make or model are invited to participate. No registration is required.

The annual Hot Summer Nights Cruise events are sponsored by the Bagnell Dam Strip Association, Inc. (BDSA). Since 2008, the Hot Summer Nights Cruises has provided vehicle enthusiasts and spectators a fun, safe and family friendly setting while re-creating a nostalgic American Graffiti atmosphere, according to a post on the HSN Facebook page.

Hot Summer Nights is an award-winning event having won the Missouri Tourism Innovators Award. The event also won the title of the Lake Lifestyles magazine’s “Best Event At the Lake” for 2015 and 2016.

The season

The summer’s schedule and themes are as follows:

June 12 – Hot Rods & Little Deuce Coupes

July 10 – Cruisin’ Thru The Decades

Aug. 14 – Corvette – America’s Sports Car

Sept. 11 – Held in conjunction with Magic Dragon Street Meet Nationals (rescheduled from early May due to COVID), the theme is A Salute to Our Military, Police, Firefighters & EMTs As We Remember 9/11. This event will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Currently planned is a parade by the Lake of the Ozarks Corvette Club as a salute to our heroes.

Oct. 17 – The final event of the season: “Cool Fall Days/Hot Summer Nights” will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Theme is Invasion of the Rat Rods.

For more information, visit Hot Summer Night’s Facebook page.