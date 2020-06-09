Darrell Elliott has given Newcomers/Longtimers Club a $2000 donation to benefit the club’s scholarship program.

Darrell Elliott has given Newcomers/Longtimers Club a $2000 donation to benefit the club’s scholarship program. He explains he wanted to give back to the club after receiving a scholarship from them several years ago, which he used to complete a degree in business management at Columbia College, Lake of the Ozarks. His business, Roof Lux, is in its third year at the lake.

Newcomers/Longtimers Club is a women’s social club for part time and full time residents at the Lake. The club has also been a long time contributor to local charities and scholarships. For 25 years, the biggest fundraiser for the club has been the annual Home Tour, featuring beautiful homes around the lake.

The proceeds have been used to provide scholarships to adult students at local colleges, in addition to supporting local charities. Sadly, the Home Tour was cancelled this year for health and safety concerns, as have all of the club’s many other activities. The club hopes to raise more money to add to Mr. Elliott’s generous donation before scholarships are awarded in December. The club is hopeful their activities will be able to resume in the fall.

If you would like to learn more about Newcomers/Longtimers, their website is newcomerslongtimers.com.