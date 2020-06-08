A Jefferson City man was injured Saturday afternoon in a boating accident on the Osage Arm of Lake of the Ozarks.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old passenger Scott McDonald of Jefferson City received moderate injuries when the Tritoon he was in experienced rough waters heading westbound, causing a piece of metal to come loose and impact his arm. The incident took place on the 15.7-mile marker of the Osage Arm. McDonald was transported by private conveyance to Lake Regional Hospital to treat his injuries.

The tritoon was reported to have minor damage and was driven from the scene by 46-year-old Jon Welker of Columbia.