At approximately 10:40 p.m. on June 7, 2020, Troop F received a report of two women who became lost while floating on the Lamine River in Cooper County. The women had entered the river at approximately 1 p.m., for what was to be a four-hour float trip. Members of the Highway Patrol and the Cooper County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area to locate the subjects.

A Highway Patrol helicopter responded to the scene from Jefferson City to assist with the search. At 1:09 a.m., the Patrol pilot and tactical flight officer, both with night-vision goggles, located the missing women on the river between Otterville and Pilot Grove, Missouri. After unsuccessful attempts to get ground units to their remote location through wooded areas and fields, the Patrol helicopter crew landed in a nearby field then evacuated the women to nearby officers who returned them to their vehicles.

