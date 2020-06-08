Central Missouri is under a flash flood watch for heavy rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which weakened to a depression early Monday after inundating coastal Louisiana.

Up to 3 inches of rain, with locally heavier amounts possible, are forecast for all of central Missouri including Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Cooper, Howard, Moniteau and Randolph counties.

The National Weather Service forecast shows a storm track that will bring the center of the storm system to Rolla about 7 a.m. Tuesday before it moves through eastern Missouri in western Illinois.

In addition to heavy rain, the storm is expected to bring wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph and a possibility of tornadoes. The rain is likely to arrive about midnight on Monday evening, with heaviest rain between about 3 a.m. and noon Tuesday.

As it moves into Illinois, the storm could soon renew its strength by merging with another storm system to form a large cyclone, forecasters say.

A very strong storm system sweeping out from the Rocky Mountains is expected to collide with Cristobal in the next couple of days, said Greg Carbin, chief of operations at the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

"The two will eventually merge into a large cyclone," Carbin said. "It's a pretty fascinating interaction we'll see over the next couple of days."

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected in Chicago by Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said. Boaters were being warned of gale-force winds on nearby Lake Michigan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall and a storm surge continued posing a threat across a wide area of the coast after Cristobal made landfall Sunday afternoon packing 50-mph winds between the mouth of the Mississippi River and the since-evacuated barrier island resort community of Grand Isle.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the storm was centered about 15 miles east of Monroe, Louisiana, with top winds of 35 mph. It was moving northwest at 15 mph.

Cristobal's remnants could be a rainmaker for days.

"It's very efficient, very tropical rainfall," National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said in a Facebook video. "It rains a whole bunch real quick."

In their last update on Cristobal from the hurricane center, forecasters said up to 15 inches of rain could fall in some areas, and could cause significant river flooding across the mid and upper Mississippi Valley.

Coastal Mississippi news outlets reported stalled cars and trucks as flood waters inundated beaches and crashed over highways. On the City of Biloxi Facebook page, officials said emergency workers helped dozens of motorists through flood waters, mostly on U.S. 90 running along the coast.

In Alabama, the bridge linking the mainland to Dauphin Island was closed much of Sunday but was being reopened Monday. Police and state transportation department vehicles led convoys of motorists to and from the island when breaks in the weather permitted.

President Donald Trump agreed to issue an emergency declaration for Louisiana, officials said.

In Florida, a tornado — the second in two days in the state as the storm approached — uprooted trees and downed power lines Sunday afternoon south of Lake City near Interstate 75, the weather service and authorities said. There were no reports of injuries. The storm also forced a waterlogged stretch of Interstate 10 in north Florida to close for a time Sunday.

In Louisiana, rising water on Lake Pontchartrain near New Orleans pushed about two feet of water into the first floor of Rudy Horvath's residence — a boathouse that sits on pilings over the brackish lake. Horvath said he and his family have lived there a year and have learned to take the occasional flood in stride. They've put tables on the lower floor to stack belongings above the high water.

"We thought it would be pretty cool to live out here, and it has been," Horvath said. "The sunsets are great."

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching for two people who went out in a 20-foot yellow boat near Slidell, Louisiana on Sunday afternoon and hadn't returned. A helicopter and local officials were assisting in the search for Ted Roach and Jennifer Lingoni, the Coast Guard said in a statement.