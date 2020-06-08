Camden County Sheriff's Department has released an official update on the fight that resulted in shots fired.

On 06/07/20 at approximately 0200 hours, deputies responded to the area of Bittersweet and Goldenrod reference a fight in progress. It was reported a male subject was involved in a fight with multiple subjects. During the fight, the male fired approximately four shots in the air. That suspect fled the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival. Conflicting statements have made it difficult to get an exact identification of the shooter. There were no reported injuries. If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.