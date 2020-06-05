Based on the outcome of the investigation, Black was cleared of any allegations and resumed his duties as chief on June 3. The other officer was terminated.

Laurie Police Chief Mark Black is back on the job after being placed on leave during an internal investigation.

According to information provided by the city of Laurie, Black was placed on paid leave May 26 after the Laurie Board of Aldermen voted to open an internal investigation into allegations surrounding the police department. Along with Black, a female officer was also placed on paid leave. The board did not release any information regarding the allegations.

Based on the outcome of the investigation, Black was cleared of any allegations and resumed his duties as chief on June 3. The other officer was terminated.

The city said because the investigation was related to personnel issues within the police department, no other information about the investigation would be released.