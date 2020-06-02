Perhaps holding the most significance of any vote, the annexation of Camdenton R-III into the OTC district failed by a large majority, Yes 23.9%, No 76.1%. In Eldon (12 of 13 precincts reporting), the mayoral vote came out as follows: Vernon 53.3%, Toalson 33.7%, Bauer 12.6%

Voters came out strong for the June election across the lake area.

Perhaps holding the most significance of any vote, the annexation of Camdenton R-III into the OTC district failed by a large majority, Yes 23.9%, No 76.1%. In Eldon (12 of 13 precincts reporting), the mayoral vote came out as follows: Vernon 53.3%, Toalson 33.7%, Bauer 12.6%

Other major votes in Camden County:

Camdenton R-III School Board: Hulett 27.4%, Henze 27%, Risner 23.4%, Faiferlick 22.3% Mid County Director: McElyea 35.4%, Sederwall 33%, Rugen 31.6% OB Fire Director: Goedde 54.6%, Klimkewicz 45.4% Sunrise Beach Fire Board: Dill 54%, Butler 45.6% Macks Creek R-V School Board: M. Parrack 20.9%, Stoufer 17.8% tied with Gould 17.8%, C. Parrack 16.7%, Kingston 13.5%, Russell 13.3%. Climax Springs R-IV School Board:Wolfe 29.2%, Roberts 25.5%, Hodges 25.3%, Mauss 20.1%. Other major votes in Miller County: (12/13 precincts) Eldon R-1 School Board: Holland 31.4%, Kailbell II 26.4%, Krantz 23.1, Toalson 18.9. Miller R-III School Board Directors: Wilson 25.2%, Boggs 23.8%, Blankenship 21.1%, Burks 17.9%, Ash 11.9% We Rise Together: Yes 80.8%, No 19.2% Iberia Rural Fire Prop 1: For 65.7%, Against 34.3% Other major votes in Morgan County: Eldon R-1 School Board: Holland 96 votes, Kailbell II 65 votes, Krantz 68 votes, Toalson 61 votes See full vote totals on each county's respective County Clerk website.