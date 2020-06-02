Osage Beach Police Department Administrative Lieutenant Michael O'Day has confirmed that the Coach store at the Osage Beach outlet mall was broken into last night. He says the incident happened around 4:00 a.m. Currently, officers are at the scene to determine if anything was taken from the store.

UPDATE: Osage Beach Police Department has determined that the perpetrator did not get into store, but did grab what was within reach through the broken window. This included 8-10 wallets and a couple duffel bags. Officers were alerted to the scene by the store's alarm. There is no suspect at this time.

O'Day says that department does not believe this incident is connected to the George Floyd riots and looting seen nationally. There have been footprints found around the scene and the department believes this was a single individual.

