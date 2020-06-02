Camdenton High School teacher Chris Reeves is being honored for being an active participant in mentoring and encouraging student participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematic (STEM) research.

Camdenton High School teacher Chris Reeves is being honored for being an active participant in mentoring and encouraging student participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematic (STEM) research. Reeves was recently named a recipient of the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium’s (JSHS) Teacher Award program and will receive $500 from the National Science Teachers Association.

The Junior Science and Humanities Symposia Program is sponsored by the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force. The program promotes original research and experimentation in STEM at the high school level and publicly recognizes students for outstanding achievement.

“I recommended Chris Reeves for the award because at least a dozen of his students are chosen to compete at the regional each year, and this is a direct result of his teaching style and hard work,” said Tyler Reyes, director of the Engineering Leadership, Engagement and Career Development Academy in the MU College of Engineering. “Many of his students go on to pursue research positions in national defense. Josh Harmon, a freshman in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, won the 2019 Missouri Regional JSHS and will be interning with the Defense Information Systems Agency over the summer.”

JSHS regional and national symposia are held during the academic year and reach more than 8,000 high school students and teachers throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, Department of Defense Schools of Europe and the Pacific Rim.