An early morning Camden County crash was deemed fatal after the driver skidded off the road and crashed into a rock bluff on US 54, east of Rt. A.

Alexander N. Mustain, 22, was driving his 2007 Hyundai Accent when he travelled off the left side of the road. He was able to return back to the roadway, but then began to skid. The vehicle proceeded off the right right of the road and crashed into a rock bluff. The overturned vehicle was totaled and Mustain was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mustain was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

This is Troop F’s 3rd fatality of June and 23rd of 2020.