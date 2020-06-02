Voters should expect to see some changes when they head to the polls to cast a ballot for the June 2 election.

Clerks are reminding voters to plan ahead, although the election turnout is generally low for this particular election, if there are waiting lines, it may take an extra few minutes to vote with all the precautions that are being implemented due to COVID-19.

Originally, the election was to be held on April 7. The election was rescheduled by order of Gov. Mike Parson. Polls will open at 6 am and close at 7 pm as normal.

Camden County Clerk Rowland Todd said social distancing rules will be followed at the polling locations. Equipment has been positioned to allow for distancing.

Voters will find plastic shields to separate voters from election judges. Hand sanitizer will be provided and single use pens will be given to all voters with a stylus on one end for the ballot. Equipment will be sanitized between uses.

Todd said turnout for this election is generally low but in Camden County could draw more voters than usual with the Ozark Technical College proposition on the ballot.

Camden County estimates that issue could bring 15 to 20 percent of the 28,586 active registered voters to the polls compared to 10 percent for a municipal election without any hotly contested ballot issues.

Voters have the option of wearing their own masks to vote. Masks will not be provided to each voter.

Local election authorities have been hard at work readying their offices and polling locations to help ensure the health and safety of voters and poll workers.

The state has delivered supplies to all 116 Missouri counties, including 17,000 face masks, 500 gallons of sanitizer, 16,000 posters and more than 40,000 bright yellow floor strips to encourage physical distancing.