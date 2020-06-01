Miller County Sheriff's Office, Mid Missouri Drug Task Force and Eldon Police Dept. served search warrants at addresses on Foote Lane road and Woodchuck road within Miller County as part of a burglary investigation.

On 05-29-2020 deputies with the Miller County Sheriff's Office, Mid Missouri Drug Task Force, and Eldon Police Dept. served search warrants at addresses on Foote Lane road and Woodchuck road within Miller County as part of a burglary investigation. Stolen property was recovered at both residences along with methamphetamine and a firearm. Gerald Wall was taken into custody and has been charged with a class d felony possession of a controlled substance and a class d felony unlawful possession of a firearm. Gerald Wall was issued $50,000 cash or surety bond and is currently being held at the Miller County Jail. Gerald Wall was also issued a parole violation and given a no bond warrant.